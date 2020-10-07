Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to two Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for genome editing

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna for the development of a method for genome editing said to rewrite “the code of life”.

The recipients were announced on Wednesday in Stockholm by Goran Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

FILE IMAGE – American biochemist Jennifer A. Doudna, left, and the French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier, right, pose for a photo in Frankfurt, Germany. (Alexander Heinl/dpa via AP) (AP)

The CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tools have revolutionised the molecular life sciences, brought new opportunities for plant breeding, are contributing to innovative cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true.

“There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all,” said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

“It has not only revolutionised basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments.”

FILE IMAGE – French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier poses for a photo in Brunswick, Germany. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP) (AP)

Professor Gustafsson said that as a result, any genome can now be edited “to fix genetic damage.”

Prof. Gusfafsson cautioned that the “enormous power of this technology means we have to use it with great care” but that it “is equally clear that this is a technology, a method that will provide humankind with great opportunities.”

Charpentier and Doudna are the first women to jointly win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and the sixth and seventh women to win the chemistry prize.

FILE IMAGE – Jennifer Doudna, a University of California, Berkeley, co-inventor of the CRISPR gene-editing tool that He Jiankui used, speaks at the National Academy of Sciences international summit on the safety and ethics of human gene editing, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (AP)

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona ($1.57 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

“I was very emotional, I have to say,” Professor Charpentier told reporters by phone from Berlin after hearing of the award.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus.

Tuesday’s prize for physics went to Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the United States for their breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes.