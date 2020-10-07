Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to two Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for genome editing

The recipients were announced on Wednesday in Stockholm by Goran Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
The CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tools have revolutionised the molecular life sciences, brought new opportunities for plant breeding, are contributing to innovative cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true.
“There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all,” said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.
“It has not only revolutionised basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments.”
Professor Gustafsson said that as a result, any genome can now be edited “to fix genetic damage.”
Prof. Gusfafsson cautioned that the “enormous power of this technology means we have to use it with great care” but that it “is equally clear that this is a technology, a method that will provide humankind with great opportunities.”
Charpentier and Doudna are the first women to jointly win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and the sixth and seventh women to win the chemistry prize.
The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona ($1.57 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.
The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.
“I was very emotional, I have to say,” Professor Charpentier told reporters by phone from Berlin after hearing of the award.
