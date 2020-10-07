No need to panic, but beer makers can’t get enough cans

Article content continued

A tight supply of cans amid surging demand has meant many manufacturers have had to limit certain stock keeping units (SKUs) — industry speak for one brand in a one type of package. For example, Sleeman Cream Ale in a six-pack of cans is one SKU, while a 12-pack of cans is another SKU.

Manufacturers, in what has become a common pandemic strategy, adapt to demand surges by cutting back production of less popular SKUs in order to make more of their top-selling SKUs.

“We’re packaging all of the SKUs in cans that we are able to,” John Sleeman said. “And perhaps if John Sleeman wants a Cream Ale and Cream Ale isn’t as big a volume seller, for instance, as Clear, then John Sleeman has to buy it in bottles.”

But he added that there is no reason to panic buy beer, since his brewery hasn’t run out of packages for beer despite months of issues with can supplies.

Coca-Cola Ltd. in Canada is also prioritizing cans for its highest demand brands, including Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero and Sprite.

“Because of the need to prioritize these brands, other brands or flavours that come in cans may have limited availability,” Coca-Cola said in a statement. “However, our broader range of products continue to be widely available in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and glass bottles.”

Moosehead Breweries Ltd. chief executive Andrew Oland on Tuesday also said that certain SKUs have been briefly out of stock due to the can shortage.

“There’s been an industry shortage of cans and it’s been an ongoing issue,” he said.