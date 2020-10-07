‘No indication’ Falcons will fire Dan Quinn at this time

Despite the Atlanta Falcons’ winless start to the season, Dan Quinn is currently not in danger of losing his job as the team’s head coach.

The Athletic‘s Jeff Schultz reported that “there’s no indication at this time” that Quinn is going to be fired, a decision that will likely frustrate a large number of Falcons fans.

After last night’s loss to the Packers, the Falcons are sitting at 0-4, including two meltdowns where they blew massive leads to the Cowboys and Bears. And while Quinn was known as a defensive guru when he left the Seattle Seahawks to join Atlanta in 2015, the Falcons’ defense is currently ranked 31st in both yards allowed and points allowed.

Even before this season, Falcons’ fans were starting to rumble about wanting Quinn to be shown the door. After all, in his 5 seasons as the head coach of the Falcons, his crowning achievement is engineering the greatest Super Bowl collapse in NFL history.

The Falcons have failed to reach the playoffs the previous two seasons, going 7-9 both years. Quinn admitted he has been irritated by the slow start to the season and could not quite indicate what had gone wrong for Atlanta so far.

“Knowing where we are at, it’s certainly not the start that any of us envisioned or wanted,” Quinn said. “It’s confusing. It’s frustrating for everybody, but I also told them that it’s the people inside the locker room that get to fix that, that get to change it.”