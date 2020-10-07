NHL Draft 2020 order by team: Complete list of picks for all 31 franchises

After months of waiting, the 2020 NHL Draft is officially here.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 216 players will find out where they’ll get a chance to pursue their professional hockey dreams.

Following Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery back in August, the Rangers are slotted to select the No. 1 overall pick. While there has been some rumbling they may trade away the top spot, many expect that they’ll keep it and tab Alexis Lafreniere (the Rimouski Oceanic winger has long been viewed as the top prospect for 2020). New York has 10 draft picks in total to work with, including another first-rounder with the 22nd overall pick.

The Senators enter the draft with the most picks, at 12; they will also select two players in the top five and three in the first round (Nos. 3, 5, 28). It marks just the third time in the last 20 years the team from Canada’s capital has had picks in the top five: The other two times worked out pretty well (Brady Tkachuk, No. 4 in 2018; Jason Spezza, No. 2 in 2001).

Here are each club’s selections in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jump to draft picks by team:

NHL Draft order by team 2020

Round Pick No. 1 6 1 27 (from Bruins) 2 36 3 67 4 104 (from Predators via Flyers) 5 129 6 160

Round Pick No. 4 111 5 142 6 173 7 204

Round Pick No. 2 58 3 89 5 151 6 182 7 213

Round Pick No. 1 8 2 38 4 100 5 131 7 193 7 216 (from Stars)

Round Pick No. 1 19 2 50 3 81 4 96 (from Sharks via Canadiens and Sabres) 5 143 6 174 7 205

Round Pick No. 1 13 (from Maple Leafs) 2 41 (from Rangers) 2 53 3 69 (from Sabres) 4 115 5 140 (from Canadiens) 7 199 (from Maple Leafs) 7 208

Round Pick No. 1 17 2 46 (from Penguins via Golden Knights) 3 79 4 110 5 141 6 172

Round Pick No. 1 25 3 75 (from Maple Leafs) 4 118 5 149 6 167 (from Panthers) 7 211

Round Pick No. 1 21 4 114 5 145 6 176 7 207

Round Pick No. 1 30 4 123 5 154 6 162 (from Sabres via Hurricanes and Panthers) 6 185

Round Pick No. 1 4 2 32 2 45 (from Oilers) 2 55 (from Capitals) 3 63 3 65 (from Sharks) 4 107 (from Oilers) 5 125 6 156 7 187

Round Pick No. 1 14 3 76* 5 138 6 169 7 200

*Pick 76 — From the James Neal-Milan Lucic trade: Edmonton will send a third-round pick in 2020 or 2021 to Calgary. The decision is not expected until Wednesday.

Round Pick No. 1 12 2 43 3 74 3 87 (from Avalanche) 4 95 (from Senators) 4 105 5 137 (from Maple Leafs) 7 198

Round Pick No. 1 2 2 35 2 51 (from Canucks) 2 60 (from Golden Knights) 3 66 6 83 (from Blue Jackets via Senators and Maple Leafs) 4 97 4 112 (from Flames) 5 128 6 159 7 190

Round Pick No. 1 9 2 39 4 101 5 132 6 163 7 194

Round Pick No. 1 16 2 47 2 48 (from Blackhawks) 2 57 (from Blues) 3 78 4 98 (from Ducks) 4 102 (from Jets) 4 109 5 136 (from Panthers) 6 171 7 188 (from Senators)

Round Pick No. 1 11 2 37 (from Devils) 2 42 3 70 (from Wild) 3 73 5 135 6 166

Round Pick No. 1 7 1 18 (from Coyotes) 1 20 (from Canucks via Lightning) 3 84 (from Hurricanes) 4 99 4 120 (from Bruins) 5 130 6 161 7 192

Round Pick No. 3 90 4 121 5 152 6 183 7 214

Round Pick No. 1 1 1 22 (from Hurricanes) 3 72 3 92 (from Stars) 4 103 5 134 6 165 7 196 7 197 (from Predators) 7 206 (from Canucks)

Round Pick No. 1 3 (from Sharks) 1 5 1 28 (from Islanders) 2 33 2 52 (from Blue Jackets) 2 59 (from Islanders) 2 61 (from Stars via Golden Knights) 3 64 3 71 (from Jets) 5 155 (from Lightning) 6 158 (from Sharks) 6 181 (from Blues via Oilers)

Round Pick No. 1 23 2 54 4 116 5 147 6 178 7 202 (from Canadiens) 7 209

Round Pick No. 3 77 4 108 5 139 6 170

Round Pick No. 1 31 (from Lightning) 2 34 2 56 (from Avalanche via Capitals) 5 126 (from Senators) 5 127 7 201 (from Penguins) 7 210 (from Capitals)

Round Pick No. 1 26 3 86 (from Capitals via Canadiens) 3 88 4 119 5 146 (from Hurricanes) 5 150 7 203 (from Blackhawks via Canadiens)

Round Pick No. 2 62 3 85 (from Flyers via Sharks) 3 93 4 94 (from Red Wings) 4 124 6 157 (from Senators) 6 186 7 217

Round Pick No. 1 15 (from Penguins) 2 44 4 106 4 122 (from Golden Knights) 5 153 (from Golden Knights) 6 168 6 177 (from Hurricanes) 6 180 (from Avalanche) 7 189 (from Sharks) 7 195 (from Jets via Wild) 7 212 (from Blues)

Round Pick No. 3 82 4 113 5 144 6 175 7 191 (from Ducks)

Round Pick No. 1 29 3 68 (from Devils) 3 91 6 184 7 215

Round Pick No. 1 24 3 80 (from Coyotes via Avalanche) 4 117 5 148 6 179