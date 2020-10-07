NFL Week 4 grades from around the league

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns lost a top-five running back in the first half and still rushed for more yards than any team in the Cowboys’ 60-plus-season history. Cleveland’s 307-yard rushing day featured no 100-yard rusher, with Kareem Hunt and a man named D’Ernest Johnson combining for 168, and it exposed yet another major problem area for Dallas’ revamped defense. After allowing Russell Wilson to do whatever he wanted in Week 3, the Cowboys (1-3) — previously 15th in run defense DVOA — further squandered their dominant passing attack Sunday. Mike Nolan’s return to defensive coordinating after a six-season hiatus is not going well.

