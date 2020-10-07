Morgan Wallen’s First ‘SNL’ Performance Canceled Due to Him Partying Maskless

Instagram

Revealing that his ‘SNL’ debut is no more, the country singer makes use of this chance to apologize for his careless behavior, ‘I’d like to apologize to ‘SNL’, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities.’

Morgan Wallen is reflecting on his mistake. The country singer recently landed in hot water after he was caught on camera partying maskless in Alabama despite COVID-19 pandemic. It eventually cost him his first gig on “Saturday Night Live“, as revealed by the singer himself in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 7.

Besides announcing that his “SNL” performance is no more, Morgan also used this chance to apologize for his careless behavior. “I was getting ready for ‘SNL’ this Saturday and I got a call from the show letting me know that I would no longer be able to play. And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand,” he said. “My actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams.”

Despite his actions, Morgan confirmed that he tested negative for the virus before issuing his apology. He said, “I’d like to apologize to ‘SNL’, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities. I let them down. I wish I could’ve made country music and my fans proud but I respect the decision once again.”

Morgan also promised to be a better person following the incident. “On a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little bit,” he told his followers. “I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places. I don’t know. It’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to go try to work on that. I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself.”

<br />

Meanwhile, his ex KT Smith previously reacted to the news by saying that she would not let him visit their child for the time being. It doesn’t mean she’s come to hate him though, as she pointed out, “All parenting looks different but he is still SO loved.”