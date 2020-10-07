Morgan Wallen Slammed for Partying Without Face Mask Ahead of ‘SNL’ Performance

Instagram

The country music singer has landed in hot water for partying without wearing face mask with college kids in Alabama ahead of his scheduled ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance.

Country newcomer Morgan Wallen has come under fire online for partying maskless with college kids in Alabama ahead of his scheduled performance on “Saturday Night Live“.

The singer is booked to make his debut as the musical guest for the iconic comedy show this weekend (10Oct20), but unlike cast and crewmembers, who have been taking social distancing and face covering regulations seriously in order to try and keep the New York set coronavirus-free, Wallen appears to have ignored such concerns.

He was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday (03Oct20) to attend the University of Alabama football team’s game against Texas A&M, and openly got drunk and partied with locals as they celebrated the Crimson Tide’s big win.

Fans filmed him taking shots and kissing random girls at a bar, a house party, and in the back of a fan’s car, and posted the footage on Tik Tok – prompting many social media users to hit out at Wallace, with some criticising him for abandoning his newborn son with his ex-fiancee to make out with “barely-legal” teens, while others called on SNL bosses to drop the 27-year-old musician from the show’s line-up to avoid potentially exposing show staff and guest host, comedian Bill Burr, to COVID-19.

“#SNL needs to find another musical guest who is uncompromised,” tweeted one person, while another addressed Wallen by writing, “Considering your reckless behavior, I hope they cancel your performance. Putting everyone at risk, so you can feel cool for two seconds. Niiiiiiiiiiiiiice (sic).”

“SNL” producers and representatives for Wallen have yet to respond to the backlash, but just a day before living it up in Alabama, the “This Bar” singer took to Twitter to share his excitement about appearing on the legendary comedy series.

“Doesn’t get much bigger than this when it comes to television,” he gushed. “Thank you @nbcsnl for having a good ole boy and his friends on to sing our stories.”

It’s not the first time Wallen has hit headlines for all the wrong reasons – in May (20), he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after he was kicked out of Kid Rock‘s Honky Tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee, and then allegedly engaged in various verbal altercations with passers-by.

He was released on bail and promptly issued a public apology, and later declared he was a “changed man” following the birth of his first child, a son named Indigo Wilder, in July, as he vowed to “do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me.”

Wallen escaped prosecution for the arrest as authorities subsequently decided the case wasn’t worth pursuing.