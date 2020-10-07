Montrezl Harrell wins NBA’s Hustle Award

Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell capped off a career year by being named the 2019-20 recipient of the NBA Hustle Award.
The award “honors the player that makes the energy and effort plays to help his team win throughout the season.”
Clippers teammate Patrick Beverley won the award during the 2016-17 campaign, and other recipients include Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (2018-19) and former Philadelphia 76ers big man Amir Johnson (2017-18).
This past season, Harrell ranked first in defensive box-outs and charges drawn, third in box-out team rebounds, fourth in overall box-outs and 11th in contested shots on a per-minute basis.
Harrell also was awarded the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game off the bench.
