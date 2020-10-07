Montrezl Harrell wins NBA’s Hustle Award

Clippers teammate Patrick Beverley won the award during the 2016-17 campaign, and other recipients include Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (2018-19) and former Philadelphia 76ers big man Amir Johnson (2017-18).

This past season, Harrell ranked first in defensive box-outs and charges drawn, third in box-out team rebounds, fourth in overall box-outs and 11th in contested shots on a per-minute basis.

Harrell also was awarded the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game off the bench.