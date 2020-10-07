Montenegro’s most prominent cleric has tested positive.

The most prominent religious leader in Montenegro, who once described a pilgrimage as “God’s vaccine,” has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in stable condition, his representatives said on Wednesday.

Amfilohije Radovic, the Serbian Orthodox metropolitan bishop of Montenegro and the Littoral, was given the diagnosis Tuesday after a routine health check, and was taken to Podgorica, the capital. The metropolitan, who is 82, was feeling well and was under the “constant care of doctors,” a statement on his website said.

The Serbian Orthodox Church, by far the largest Christian denomination in Montenegro, has more than 8 million adherents worldwide, most of them in Bosnia, Montenegro or Serbia. About three-quarters of Montenegrins are Serbian Orthodox.

During a sermon in May, as pilgrims honored a 17th-century bishop in Podgorica, Metropolitan Radovic told believers that while a coronavirus vaccine would be welcome, “there’s a vaccine here which has acted through the centuries,” Reuters reported. The metropolitan was seen forgoing a face mask at public events.