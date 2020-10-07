Mike Johnson Talks Flak Over Dating Hannah Brown, Demi Lovato and More

It’s all about love for Mike Johnson.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7’s all-new episode of Just the Sip, The Bachelorette star opened up to E!’s Justin Sylvester about love, sex and his new self-love book, Making the Love You Want. As E! readers may recall, Mike competed for Hannah Brown‘s heart during season 15 of The Bachelorette.

While Mike didn’t win his season of the dating competition, he did quickly become a fan favorite. However, Mike recalled getting flak for publicly dating a white woman.

“My mama will tell you, I love my Black women, my sister will tell you I do because that’s who I date, right?” Mike shared. “So many Black women coming for me in my DM…One just said I got a small dick because I don’t shy against white girls.”

Continuing this topic, Mike declared that he “can date whoever the hell” he wants to.

“I’m not that Black dude that says, ‘I don’t date Black women,'” he continued. “I’m a Black dude who says, ‘I love my Black women, I also love women.’ So, therefore, if I find somebody I’m attracted to, don’t come at me.”