Melania Trump Calls Stormy Daniels ‘Porn Hooker’ In Leaked Phonecall

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The leaked audio from Melania Trump’s conversation with a former friend is still doing the rounds — and people cannot get over her calling Stormy Daniels a “porn hooker.”

Stormy alleged that she once bedded President Trump and that she was paid for her silence. Trump has always denied the allegations.

“Go Google and read it,” Melania Trump told her then-friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in the recording. “Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she (Daniels) will be [in] one of the issues, September or October.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR