Melania Trump Calls Stormy Daniels ‘Porn Hooker’ In Leaked Phonecall

The leaked audio from Melania Trump’s conversation with a former friend is still doing the rounds — and people cannot get over her calling Stormy Daniels a “porn hooker.”

Stormy alleged that she once bedded President Trump and that she was paid for her silence. Trump has always denied the allegations.

“Go Google and read it,” Melania Trump told her then-friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in the recording. “Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she (Daniels) will be [in] one of the issues, September or October.”

“What do you mean, she shot the ‘porn hooker’?” Stephanie asked.

“Stormy,” the first lady responded.

“Shut the f*ck up,” Steph replied. “For what?”

“You didn’t read it. It was yesterday it came up,” Melania said. “For Vogue. She will be in Vogue. Annie Leibovitz shot her.”

Last week, audio of Melania moaning about Christmas decorations and being insensitive about the administration’s separation policy went viral.