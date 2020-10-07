Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant! Relive Her Love Story With Daryl Sabara

There are “No Excuses” to avoid celebrating this milestone!

In case you missed the big news, Meghan Trainor announced on Oct. 7 that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” the singer shared on Instagram. “@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!”

The 26-year-old also confirmed the news while appearing on Today with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb. “I’m very lucky,” Meghan revealed on the morning show. “My pregnancy has been pretty easy so far… I do feel like I’m learning new things every single day. I try to do all my research but I’m like what is this new symptom I’ve never heard about? So I realized how amazing women are. We’re all like women are superheroes.”

As for Meghan’s husband, he’s also thrilled with the news and expressed his excitement on social media. As the actor wrote on Instagram, “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”