Meghan King’s Ex Not Happy She Reveals Son’s Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis Without Telling Him First

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ alum reveals 2-year-old Hart’s condition through a new blog post to mark the World Cerebral Palsy Day, saying, ‘I was expecting this diagnosis.’

Meghan King Edmonds has gone public about her son’s medical condition, but her estranged husband Jim Edmonds was not happy with it. Shortly after “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum revealed 2-year-old Hart had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy through a blog post, the MLB player claimed he was kept in the blind.

Offering Jim’s reaction to Meghan’s revelation was his representative Steve Honig. In a statement to the press, Steve insisted, “Jim is unaware of any such diagnosis and, if it is even true, it is completely unconscionable and absolutely disgraceful that Meghan would announce this on social media without discussing it with him first.”

The 50-year-old’s assertion that he was left “unaware” of the diagnosis prompted his 36-year-old ex-wife to defend herself. In a statement to PEOPLE, she stressed, “Jim’s statements are untrue and I refuse to address them further.”

Meghan came forward about Hart’s condition in a Tuesday, October 6 blog post. Giving an update on her boy’s health in time for World Cerebral Palsy Day, she spilled, “I wanted to tell you all of this before I tell you this: yesterday Hart was diagnosed with Hypotonic Cerebral Palsy. I was expecting this diagnosis.”

“Even though he’s the same kid I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn’t. It didn’t hit me hard at all. In fact I felt relieved,” the mother of three confessed. “Think about it this way: it was as mundane as going through life every day without putting the lid on the toothpaste and then finally, I got to put the lid on. That’s how simple and right it felt.”

“This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP. I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew,” she went on, before noting, “Hart will live a full, independent life. He will face challenges his siblings won’t and alternatively they will face challenges he won’t but we just don’t know what those are yet.”

Hart’s diagnosis came a little over a year after Meghan revealed that the boy had “irreversible brain damage.” Back in July 2019, she penned in her blog, “From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart. The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”