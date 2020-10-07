Matt Barnes and Cyn Santana Reignite Dating Rumors With Instagram Posts

Instagram

Matt Barnes and Cyn Santana sparked dating rumors with their online activities. The former NBA star Matt Barnes and the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star started the speculations that they might be seeing each other for some time after they shared photos on social media from the same place.

On Tuesday, October 6, Matt took to his Instagram stories a picture of the view of the Empire State Building at night. Surprisingly, Cyn also posted a photo of the building from similar angle. Further raising people’s eyebrows, he added a blue heart emoji in her post.

“LHH: New York” star Moniece Slaughter appeared to support the rumored lovers as she commented underneath TheShadeRoom’s post, “Oh em gee. I am here for this. Please become more than friends.” Meanwhile, a fan trolled Cyn’s ex and baby daddy Joe Budden, writing, “Joe blowing up Cyn phone …where tf my son??”

Neither Matt nor Cyn has responded to the report.

This is actually not the first time for Matt and Cyn to be rumored to be in a romantic relationship. Back in February, a source claimed that the pair attended a birthday party for Snoop Dogg‘s son Cordell Broadus together. They allegedly showed some PDAs as they were seen “holding hands” at the party. While the rumored couple was reportedly trying to keep it ‘lowkey’, they weren’t exactly so by the time the party was over.

As for Matt, he was previously involved in a beef with his model ex Anansa Sims. Anansa was granted a restraining order against her NBA champion ex as she accused him of harassment. Denying the allegations, Matt claimed that he wasn’t being able to see his and Anansa’s son.

Later in April, he publicly apologized to Anansa. “It made me wanna really take a step back and apologize to my ex Anansa for taking our relationship–or breakup–public. We got a rocky point and I f**k them up out of emotion, out of hurt, out of anger, out of frustration and a little misunderstanding. But, it was wrong for me to do,” he said in a video.