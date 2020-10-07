Marrickville, Sydney and Yarraville, Melbourne named in world’s top 10 coolest neighbourhoods

Two Australian suburbs have been named in the top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in the world.
They took into account two feelgood stories to come out of the pandemic – including Yarraville local Lee Smith-Moir who started placing “happy signs” along footpaths and laneways throughout the suburb to cheer people up and Belle Hadiwidjaja who roller-skates throughout Yarraville in rotating costumes to perk people up on their daily permitted walks.
Out also noted the range of food, drink and entertainment options for such a small suburb, including the Art Deco Sun Theatre, the indigenous-owned Mabu Mabu restaurant and fine dining experience, Navi.
Sydney’s top contender was the inner-west suburb of Marrickville, coming tenth out of 40.
Out noted Sydney for its “tribal hoods defined by their cultural niches – like China Town in Haymarket, Little Italy in Leichhardt, the backpacker bubble in Bondi and Oxford Street’s gay village” – they commended Marrickville for being a true melting pot of diversity.
Artisan bakers and stylish sommeliers share the same curb as no-frills Vietnamese sandwich shops and dive-bars, creating an eclectic mix of nationalities and cultures.
In recent years Marrickville has grown into a middle-class family locale, but the rich history of artistic and queer creatives remains a strong presence.
The top 10 coolest neighbourhoods as ranked by Out are:
1. Esquerra de l’Eixample, Barcelona
2. Downtown Los Angeles
3. Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong
4. Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York
5. Yarraville, Melbourne
7. Shaanxi Bei Lu/Kangding Lu, Shanghai
8. Dennistoun, Glasgow
9. Haut-Marais, Paris