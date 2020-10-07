Man Charged With Murder on Behalf of Russia On Trial in Berlin

BERLIN — The trial opened on Wednesday for a Russian man accused of murdering a former Chechen field commander in a Berlin park last year, allegedly at the behest of the Russian state.

The killing, which occurred in August 2019 in a park just over a mile away from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, occurred amid increasingly bold provocations from Russia. German investigators blame Moscow for a 2015 cyberattack on Parliament and for a disinformation campaign on German-language Russian news media targeting Berlin’s policy on refugees the following year.

This August, the Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny arrived in Berlin for treatment after being poisoned with what German experts found to be a military-grade chemical substance. These events have led to a hardening of Germany’s traditionally open stance toward Moscow.

In the indictment over the Berlin murder, federal prosecutors charged that the “state agencies of the central government of the Russian Federation ordered the accused to liquidate” the victim, a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent who was said to be an opponent of the Russian state.