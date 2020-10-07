Mahomes regrets close contact with Gilmore

“I was just trying to show respect to a great football player who I hope is getting better very quickly,” Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I’ll just try to keep away from that and try not to do it again.”

Mahomes added that he kept a safe distance from Chiefs practice-squad player Jordan Ta’amu, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week. The reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player has tested negative through this week.

Kansas City is scheduled to face the division-foe Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Soon after Gilmore’s test result became public knowledge, though, reports surfaced that Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst tested positive.