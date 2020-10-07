Mahomes regrets close contact with Gilmore

The current NFL schedule was thrown into further disarray when reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore became at least the second New England Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19.
Quarterback Cam Newton testing positive for the virus last week led to the NFL postponing a Sunday afternoon game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to Monday evening.
After news of Gilmore’s positive result went public, many noticed that he and Patrick Mahomes exchanged up-close pleasantries following K.C.’s 26-10 win on Monday.
“I was just trying to show respect to a great football player who I hope is getting better very quickly,” Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I’ll just try to keep away from that and try not to do it again.”
Mahomes added that he kept a safe distance from Chiefs practice-squad player Jordan Ta’amu, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week. The reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player has tested negative through this week.
Kansas City is scheduled to face the division-foe Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Soon after Gilmore’s test result became public knowledge, though, reports surfaced that Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst tested positive.
“We take it day by day and we try to do the best we possibly can at keeping ourselves as clean as we can and at the same time learn every day,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid explained. “We’re all wearing masks. We’ve been doing that. … We try to keep our nose and our mouth covered as best we possibly can and then try to be as safe as we can off the field.
“Every day is a new experience that you’ve kind of got to work through and that’s what we’re doing.”