Macaulay Culkin Has The Perfect Face Mask

Macaulay Culkin is very good at the internet.
Just a couple months ago, with just a simple tweet, he managed to make over half a million people laugh and then say, “GOD I’M OLD.”
And today, he had a very funny and timely PSA for the world about wearing a mask while wearing his very own ABSOLUTELY PERFECT mask.
Yes. That’s MAC wearing a face mask version of his iconic “surprised face” from Home Alone.
If you were a kid/alive in the early ’90s, you’ll probably remember how FAMOUS his hands-on-cheeks gag became.
And while I’m sure he got tired of doing that back in the day, it’s cute to see Macaulay re-embracing this magic moment. And a lot of other people are being hit right in the nostalgic feels, too:
Of cousre, some people found the face mask a little disturbing:
But mostly, they were loving it (myself included):
You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?
