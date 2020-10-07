Macaulay Culkin Has The Perfect Face Mask

Macaulay Culkin is very good at the internet.


Kimberly White / Getty Images

Just a couple months ago, with just a simple tweet, he managed to make over half a million people laugh and then say, “GOD I’M OLD.”

And today, he had a very funny and timely PSA for the world about wearing a mask while wearing his very own ABSOLUTELY PERFECT mask.

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self.

Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.

Yes. That’s MAC wearing a face mask version of his iconic “surprised face” from Home Alone.


20th Century Fox

To be specific, it’s the image of him from the movie’s poster.

If you were a kid/alive in the early ’90s, you’ll probably remember how FAMOUS his hands-on-cheeks gag became.


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty, Time & Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty, Time Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty


And while I’m sure he got tired of doing that back in the day, it’s cute to see Macaulay re-embracing this magic moment. And a lot of other people are being hit right in the nostalgic feels, too:

@IncredibleCulk Man, this is one of the most iconic frames on cinema of all times. I still remember it when I'm shaving and I know the after shave is gonna hurt.

Of cousre, some people found the face mask a little disturbing:

@IncredibleCulk Honestly this freaked me out when I saw it before reading the text to the point in which I lost balance and fell off my chair 😅😅😅😅

But mostly, they were loving it (myself included):

You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?

