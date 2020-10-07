Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Enjoys Skateboarding Lesson Prior to Parents’ Prison Sentence

Cad in a pink bikini and wearingdark sunglasses, white sneakers and an off-white wrap blanket, the YouTube personality is featured to be in a parking lot overlooking a beach in California

Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade seemingly is having the best time in her time. Judging by videos she posted on her Instagram account, the 21-year-old social media influencer was seen learning how to skateboard.

Clad in a pink bikini, she was featured to be in a parking lot overlooking a beach. The YouTube personality completed her look with dark sunglasses, white sneakers and had an off-white wrap blanket. It seemed like she only started to learn how to skateboard because she took it slow, riding at speeds of two miles an hour.

Later in the video, which was allegedly taken in her native Southern California, Olivia could be heard saying that she was “hoping to learn how to go a little faster soon.”

This arrives while her parents are currently waiting for prison sentences after they entered guilty pleas in connection with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The former “Full House” star and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to help get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletes as part of a major college admissions scandal.

While Loughlin is sentenced to two months behind bars in November, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service, Giannulli, the founder of the Mossimo clothing brand, will serve five months in jail, pay an additional $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

That's not the only recent drama in Olivia's life. Her boyfriend Jackson Guthy was booked by cops for a misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) on September 7. According to Us Weekly, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter was pulled over in Los Angeles, California. He was subsequently cited for a misdemeanour and arrested, but was later released at 7.28 pm PT that same day. The couple has been dating since early 2019.