Lori Harvey Seen Cozying Up to Akon’s Brother Amid Future Reunion Rumors

In a video that has since surfaced online, Abou Thiam can be seen having his arms around the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey in front of a nightclub in Miami.

Lori Harvey has resurfaced in public amid rumors she’s reconciling with Future. But instead of going out with the hip-hop star, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has been caught on camera hanging out with Akon‘s brother, Abou Thiam, in Miami.

In a video obtained by The Shade Room, Lori could be seen talking to a man who appeared to be Abou in front of a club in the city. The two seemed to be getting along pretty well as the latter had his arms around the social media star, who looked chic in a gray mini dress and had her hair in an updo.

An eyewitness told the gossip site that Lori and Abou were there for a birthday party, claiming s/he saw the stars when exchanging numbers with other partygoers. “Well, Bu looked like he could be Lori’s new boo but I couldn’t say for sure,” the onlooker said. “All I know is they were real close all hugged up. I caught them on video real quick. I’m riskin’ my birkin for y’all Shade Room!”

It arrives amid rumors that Lori and Future secretly started dating again after fans suspected that both of them are currently living together. One source even said that Lori is currently pregnant with their first child, while another source noted that they wanted to keep their romance off social media this time around.

“Lori and Future unfollowed each other on Instagram because fans were speculating every detail of their relationship,” a source recently said to HollywoodLife.com. “They took a bit of time to themselves to reevaluate things from an outside perspective. But at the end of the day, the connection they have is strong so they’ve reunited and have been spending quite a bit of time together again.”

The source went on explaining, “They want to enjoy some time to themselves and not let the haters or critics comment on every aspect of their relationship.”