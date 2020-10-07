Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Denies Violating Covid-19 Guidelines for Birthday Party

Instagram

The fiancee of footballer Andre Gray insists she complied with the pandemic rules despite being spotted partying with more than six people during her birthday bash.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has come under fire for seemingly celebrating her birthday with a group of around 10 pals amid the Covid-19 pandemic – but a representative for the star insists she complied with the British government’s guidelines.

The “Holiday” hitmaker was filmed with around 10 people at the Sumosan Twiga restaurant in Belgravia, west London as she danced and drank champagne with pals – none of whom appeared to be wearing face masks.

Despite Leigh-Anne’s representative insisting she was sat in a group of six, the star was filmed with a group of around 10 friends sat across two tables in the restaurant, tucking into sushi while sipping cocktails, reported The Sun newspaper.

“Leigh sat in a group of six people at the restaurant, and they were not in a private room,” a rep stated. “The people you see in the background of this video are not her friends and not part of her group.”

In the clip, the star’s excited friend filmed the “Black Magic” star enjoying her drink and panned the camera around to wave at more people sitting at another table.

Amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced new fines for those who repeatedly flout the ‘rule of six’ – limiting gatherings to no more than six people – which double for every repeat offence.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock turned 29 on October 4. She was engaged to professional footballer Andre Gray during the lockdown after he previously called off his proposal due to the ongoing pandemic.