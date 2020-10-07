LisaRaye McCoy Apologizes To Co-Hosts After Cursing Out Da Brat!!

Lisa Raye issued an apology to her Cocktails with Queens cohosts following her outburst when her sister Da Brat attempted to surprise her on her birthday.

LisaRaye exploded on the panel when Da Brat sent her birthday wishes after going ghost for months. LisaRaye says she was in her emotions and that she meant what she said.

“What I want to apologize to each and every one of you all for is that this is not the kind of show, that was not the kind of show that we do and that is not how we interact with each other. I don’t ever want that to happen again. I apologize to each and every one of you queens because you guys are my friends and my support system,” she told the ladies.

Da Brat is yet to publicly address her big sister’s anger. Da Brat remained silent with the Player’s Club actress, screamed and cursed at her.

We hope they’ve kissed and made up since then.