‘LHH’ Star Rah Ali Accuses Ari Fletcher of Cheating on MoneyBagg Yo With Her Ex

During a recent radio appearance, the ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ star said of her nemesis, ‘For the past of months, right, several months–for about nine to ten months, Ari has been f***ing my ex.’

In the public’s eyes, MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher look like the picture perfect of a couple, putting a united front whenever they are seen together. However, according to Rah Ali, their relationship is not as beautiful as it looks on social media because the mom of one apparently has been cheating on the rapper with Rah’s ex.

Rah, who has been feuding with Ari ever since the latter said she’d “beat the baby” out of the reality TV star, made the claims during a recent appearance on a radio show. “For the past of months, right, several months–for about nine to ten months, Ari has been f***ing my ex,” she said, shocking the other person during the broadcast.

Rah then claimed that Ari has been putting on an act to make it look like she is happy with MoneyBagg when it’s apparently the opposite. “And portray the image that she’s so happy and in love with her relationship, but it’s all an act,” the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star went on claiming. “She’s doing everything in between with this n***a. Any seconds that she has free, that she’s not in Bagg’s face, begging for attention from him, she’s getting it from this n***a.”

Because Ari’s alleged side dude used to be in a relationship with Rah, the latter pointed out that the social media star got jealous of her and attacked her like that on social media. “And that is where the passion and the hate came behind the message that she shared,” she pointed out.

Ari has yet to respond to the allegation.

MoneyBagg and Ari have been dating since last year after the two were spotted together on several occasions. They have never been shy away from showing their affection and showered one another with gifts.