Lenny Kravitz Wanted to Kill His Dad After Learning of His Affair

Recalling the time he overheard his father’s phone conversation with his mistress, the rock star says in his new memoir ‘Let Love Rule’, ‘Right then and there I wanted him dead.’

Lenny Kravitz got candid about his personal life in his new memoir “Let Love Rule”. Among all the things that he talked about in the book, the rock star recalled the time when he got so angry at his father Sy for cheating on his mother Roxie and using her money to support his side chick.

In his book, Lenny claimed the incident when he was still in his 20s. Back then, he overheard his father talking to a woman on the phone, “Baby, baby. I can’t hide the last $50,000.” As he further listened to their conversation, he came to a conclusion that his father was cheating on his mother and that he was supporting his mistress with the money he received from his mother. Learning of this, Lenny got so mad he wanted to kill his own father. “I went beyond anger…I wanted to kill him. Right then and there I wanted him dead,” he said.

In the end, Lenny decided to fly to the Bahamas to tell his mother about it in person. “At that moment I saw something I’d never seen before. I saw my mother’s face crack and her soul fall to the floor,” the “Fly Away” singer remembered. “I watched the life drain from her body. She became an empty shell.”

It turns out Roxie had already realized Sy was cheating on her all this time, but she could not bring herself to divorce him due to her upbringing. In the end, his father confessed the truth as he said that he was having an affair with a black woman who was his co-worker at a bank at the time. He recalled his father’s words that “haunt me for the rest of my life: You’ll do it too.”

Released on Tuesday, October 6, “Let Love Rule” also found Lenny opening up about his childhood and his relationship with Lisa Bonet among other things.