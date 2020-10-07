Lamar Jackson ‘not happy’ with his passing

On the same day that the Baltimore Ravens surprisingly listed quarterback and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson as questionable for Sunday’s game against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson lamented that only the New York Jets (179.5) are averaging fewer passing yards per game than Baltimore (180.8) one month into the campaign.

“No, I’m not happy because I would like to connect with my guys on those passes,” Jackson told reporters on Wednesday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I feel like there are a lot of yards and touchdowns we’ve been leaving on the field when we don’t connect. That’s probably why our passing isn’t where it’s supposed to be. But I feel it’s early in the season.”

As Hensley and Aaron Kasinitz of Penn Live noted, Robert Griffin III took first-team reps while Jackson sat out Wednesday’s practice sessions.

Baltimore opened the season with a dominant 38-6 win over the Cleveland Browns and also notched double-digit victories over the 0-4 Houston Texans and 1-3 Washington Football Team. Against the Kansas City Chiefs (now 4-0) on Sept. 28, however, Jackson completed 15-of-28 attempts for a paltry 97 passing yards and a single score in the 34-20 defeat. He added 83 rushing yards that Monday night.

In total, Jackson tallied seven passing touchdowns with one interception while completing 68.4% of his throws over the season’s first four games. The 23-year-old signal-caller has connected on only five of 16 passes that have soared at least 20 years in the air. Jackson is 26th in the NFL in that category.