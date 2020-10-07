Kristen Stewart Talks About Playing Princess Diana

It’s “intimidating as all hell.”
In one way, Kristen Stewart is perfectly equipped to play Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer — both the actor and the late icon have the same walled-off quality and aversion to the spotlight. As for differences, the most notable one is Kristen Stewart’s accent — but she says she’s working on that.
Kristen recently talked how very, very nervous she is about getting the accent just right, and how she’s been making that a priority.
“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she recently told InStyle, adding, “I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”
She’s also been putting a lot of hours into familiarizing herself with the Princess of Wales’ upbringing and royal journey.
“In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie,” she says. “It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana—I want to know her implicitly.”
“I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long,” she added.
Spencer starts filming in mid-January so Kristen still has plenty of time to get her accent just right.
