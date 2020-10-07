Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Biermann Sued by Former NFL Agent Over $22K Unpaid Fees

Instagram

In other news, Kim, who was among the cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ in its first five seasons, is talking about a potential return to the long-running Bravo reality TV show.

–

Kim Zolciak‘s husband Kroy Biermann is reportedly sued by his former NFL agent. In documents that Andrew Baker of Exclusive Sports Group filed to Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, he’s suing Kroy over more than $22,000 in unpaid fees, according to Page Six.

According to the papers, Andrew, who claimed he negotiated numerous contracts for Kroy with the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills, said that he sent reminders to the “Don’t Be Tardy…” star about payments. However, the athlete would either pay the total balance or only make a partial payment. That didn’t stay long as he became delinquent in his payments. He allegedly owes Andrew $22,120.70.

A court hearing was previously scheduled for early June via Zoom, though both Kroy and his attorney were a no-show. Andrew’s lawyer responded by filing for arbitration that month before his representative sent a request for Kroy to simply pay his former agent the large sum he allegedly owes.

The 35-year-old athlete, who played for the Falcons from 2008 to 2015 and signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2016 before being cut ahead of the start, has yet to comment on the report.

Back in September, Kroy celebrated his birthday with his family with a lavish Oreo cake. His stepdaughter Ariana Biermann took to her Instagram account to post a sweet birthday shout-out to him on his special day. Posting a video of him blowing out the candles on the delicious-looking cake, she wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the best dad ever. I love you beyond.”

Also wishing him a happy birthday on social media was Brielle Biermann. “Happy birthday @kroybiermann,” she wrote in Instagram Stories video of the celebration.