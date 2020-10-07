Kim Kardashian Took Care Of Kanye When He Had COVID-19

Kim spoke to Grazia magazine about caring for Kanye.
This week, Kim Kardashian had an interview with Grazia magazine, where she opened up about husband Kanye West contracting COVID-19.
She said he got it “during the time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they had COVID.”
“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim said.
“It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”
“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good.”
“It was a challenge because it was so unknown,” she continued. “Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”
