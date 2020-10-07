Kevin McCall Alludes to Eva Marcille Being In A Relationship w/ Missy Elliott

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kevin McCall is fuming with his ex, Eva Marcille, after she had their daughter’s surname replaced with her new husband’s surname — and he implied that Eva is sleeping with rap icon Missy Elliott.

Marley Rae McCall is now Marley Rae Sterling.

“Everyone knows that @missElliot sends the best Baby shower gifts…too prove She will always be TOP DOG. Mike. Missy comes first sir,” McCall wrote on Instagram.

