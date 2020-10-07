Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Dubs Megan Thee Stallion’s Attack on ‘SNL’ Disgusting

Instagram

Daniel clearly doesn’t appreciate the female emcee’s verbal assault during her debut performance on the long-running show because he’s ‘simply trying to do my job.’

Daniel Cameron has broken his silence after Megan Thee Stallion called him out during her first “Saturday Night Live” performance last week. During his appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, October 6, the Kentucky Attorney General deemed the rapper’s verbal assault on the long-running show “disgusting.”

In the episode, Daniel stressed that he supported Megan’s call for black women protection, but he didn’t appreciate getting called out like that. “Let me just say I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women. There’s no question about that,” he said. “But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”

“But it’s not the first [time] we see this, and it certainly won’t be the last time we see this. At the end of the day, my responsibility is to provide facts and truth and represent and stand up for justice,” he continued, before making a mention of Breonna Taylor’s case. “I think what you saw there in that display, [is] someone who instead wants to fashion facts to a narrative. That narrative is simply not true in this particular case with Ms. Taylor. Again, it is a tragedy what happened to her.”

Daniel then assumed that Megan only attacked him because he is a part of the Republican party even though he is a black man. “I stand for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality,” he said. “And those are the sorts of things that will be hurled at me in this job.”

During her debut performance on “SNL”, Megan took the time to call out the politician over his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death. “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery,” the message directed at the black Republican state leader read.

Megan continued, “We need to protect our black women and love our black women. (Be)cause at the end of the day, we need our black women. We need to protect our black men and stand up for our black men. ‘Cause at the end of the day we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our black men.”