Kendrick Lamar Shoots Down Rumors He’s Left TDE

Kendrick Lamar took to social media to shut down the rumors that he has walked away from his longtime label, TDE.

The “Be Humble” rapper made a video message that was posted online by TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

“Top, you gotta stop them from smutting my name, man. They been smutting my name all year, man. You ain’t said nothing. Enough is enough, man,” he said while using a Blue Clues toy as the medium. “Got ’em saying I done shook the label and all that. They must don’t know about that, that pickle juice that’s under your red cap, man. About that sweat, the sweat that’s holding that red cap together, reason why it don’t fall off your head, man. That lubricant. You need to tell them that the reason why that cap don’t fall off yo’ head, man. So why would I fall off? Watching cartoons, man.”

Kendrick is not leaving TDE to focus on his own label.