Kendall Long Reveals What the Future Holds for Her and Ex Joe Amabile

E! News: Following your public breakup, do you hope your future relationships will be more private?

KL: “Well, it’s interesting because our relationship was so public it really expedited a lot. We had so much more trust and transparency because we knew that every moment could, and might, be out there. We really checked in with each other emotionally, and it made for a strong relationship. I almost feel like all relationships should be put through something like that because you feel more depth with the person you’re with. That being said, I’m definitely a little more shy to be public again. I’m not in a relationship, but even if I was with somebody, I don’t know if I’d be so quick to share it.”

E! News: I know you said you’re single, but are you ready to get back out there? What would be your ideal match?

KL: “Definitely… I’m putting myself out there. It’s been one of those things where I question if I’m ready to date again, but other times, I feel you have to put yourself out there to find out. I think humor is one of the most important things. You can get through anything with humor and I’ve learned that through my parents and my last relationship. I’m someone that can stick up for themselves and… I tend to be really hard-headed. So I love when somebody can correct me in a graceful way, but then also have their own voice.”