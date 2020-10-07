Kendall Jenner Goes Off on Kylie for Wearing This Outfit: ‘You Ruined My Night’

Instagram

Complaining about her little sister’s special treatment, the supermodel tells Kourtney Kardashian, ‘I wanted to wear your brown other outfit, but then Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie.’

–

Kendall Jenner has had enough of the special treatment her little sister gets. In a new sneak peek for the new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, the supermodel goes off on Kylie Jenner for wearing an outfit she claims she was offered first.

Kendall and Kylie, along with the rest of the family, are heading to Palm Springs for their latest family trip, with the stunner thinking they are not going to leave the house during their stay in the city. Therefore, when the others decide to go out, she doesn’t have any outfits she can put on.

“I feel really underdressed, and I had said something earlier today that I didn’t really have anything to go out in,” she says in the confessional, adding that Kourtney Kardashian then offers her an outfit she can wear for the outing. “And Kourtney was like, ‘I have so many looks, if you need to borrow anything, just come into my room and literally take whatever you want.’ ”

However, after Kendall finds an outfit she likes, that particular outfit ends up in Kylie’s body and she does not appreciate it at all. “I wanted to wear your brown other outfit, but then Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f**k she wants,” she complains. “I came in first. And you offered me those outfits first. So that’s why I’m just like, annoyed.”

Kim Kardashian assures Kendall that she looks fine in the outfit she wears, but the latter remains unconvinced. “Like, I literally look like I’m going to f**king lunch. You guys are all like, going out.” Kylie, meanwhile, is unbothered as she takes a tequila shot with Corey Gamble, but things get even more heated the moment Kylie praises Kendall’s look.

Kendall is not having it, prompting the Kylie Cosmetics founder to say, “Oh, like you deserved the outfit more?” She then adds, “Whatever, you’re a hater, you’re not going to ruin my f**king night. I’m having a good time,” while swaying her hips right and left in the hallway. Kendall shoots back, “You ruined my f***ing night. So I can do whatever the f**k I want.”





“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” airs on Sundays on E!.