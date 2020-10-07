Kelly Rowland Bares Baby Bump as She’s Pregnant With Second Child

Women’s Health Magazine/Djeneba Aduayom

The Destiny’s Child singer is set to be a mother of two as she announces she is having a new addition to her growing family with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Kelly Rowland is expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The former Destiny’s Child singer is already mother to five-year-old son Titan and told Women’s Health magazine that she and her spouse had been discussing potentially having another child when the Covid-19 pandemic happened, at which point they decided to “see what happens.”

The 39-year-old added that she was nervous about sharing her happy news considering the worldwide health crisis and upcoming U.S. presidential election, but commented, “But you still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Kelly has been taking regular yoga classes, as well as walking and stretching alongside a physical therapist. And while she’s been craving chocolate and peanut butter, she’s managed to maintain the majority of her healthy diet – which includes drinking four litres of water per day.

The “Stole” singer revealed her pregnancy by showing off her burgeoning bump on the cover of the publication. Her baby is due later this year (20).

In a previous interview, Kelly opened up about how motherhood changed her. “I was nervous that I didn’t have the patience to be a good mom, because before Titan I had zero. But now I am very patient,” she said.

“I don’t make the little things into big issues like I once did,” she explained. “My OCD had to go out the window. My living room looks like a freaking day care!”