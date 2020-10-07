Kate Moss Daughter Lila Grace Makes Runway Debut as She Turns 18

Miu Miu

The teen daughter of the supermodel graces the runway of the Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, just days after celebrating her 18th birthday.

Kate Moss‘ teen daughter has followed in her famous mother’s footsteps. Just days after celebrating her 18th birthday, Lila Grace Moss officially made her runway debut by strutting down the catwalk of the Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Sharing photos and a clip from the event that was streamed from Milan on Tuesday, October 6 was the teenager herself. “@miumiu SS21 [red heart emoji] [read heart emoji] THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the show “@kegrand @bitton – obsessed with this hair @guidopalau & makeup @patmcgrathreal xxxx,” she captioned her Instagram post.

<br />

In two of the photos, Kate’s daughter with Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack could be seen rocking a sparkly pink halter-neck top that was paired with an orange mini-skirt for her debut. Completing the look was a pair of pink sparkly mules. Meanwhile, her clip displayed her gracing the socially-distanced runway in a blue babydoll style dress with a big yellow ribbon across her waist.

Lila’s runway debut has been welcomed by many. One in particular was “‘Hot Right Now” singer Rita Ora who exclaimed in the comment section of her post, “Go girl!!!” Another social media user, in the meantime, gushed, “so freaking exciting to watch your career take off, you’re crushing it,” while another individual raved, “OMG I WANNA BUY EVERYTHING.”

In the wake of her runway debut, Lila spoke to Vogue about what people should pay attention to her look. “The makeup was very natural, but with extra attention to detail – look out for the eyebrow slit,” she pointed out when asked what people should be zooming in on. She also revealed that she would love to work with Gray Sorrenti and Edward Enninful next.

Although this virtual show was her first catwalk, Lila has been featured in a number of editorial photos since she was 16 years old. She has become the face of Marc Jacobs’ beauty range since 2018, and she has her mother’s full support on the career. “I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do,” said her mother back in 2018.