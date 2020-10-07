Kat Von D Claims She Felt ‘Trapped’ When Attending Same ‘Torturous’ School as Paris Hilton

WENN/Avalon

The tattoo artist thanks the hotel heiress for giving her the courage to be candid about her ‘traumatic’ experience at Provo Canyon School which made her suffer major PTSD and other traumas.

Kat Von D has more to say about Provo Canyon School where Paris Hilton claimed to have experienced physical and mental abuse. Inspired by the hotel heiress’ candid confession in “This is Paris“, the celebrity tattoo artist turned to social media to reveal that she went to the same “torturous” school, and felt “trapped” in it.

On Monday, October 5, the 38-year-old posted an Instagram video in which she detailed her own traumatic experience at the Utah boarding school. In the nearly 24 minute-long clip, she spilled, “I had no idea it was gonna end up being that I was trapped for six months at this pretty crazy, torturous awful place.”

Kat first kicked off her revealing video by stating, “Watching [Hilton] talk about some of her past trauma going to this school that her parents sent her as a teenager – I don’t like to call them schools because they’re not schools they’re f***ing lockdown facilities.” She continued, “It just triggered so much s**t for me because it turns out I went to the same school.”

“I was sent to the same place and I was 15 when I was sent and I spent my 16th birthday in there. I was there for a total of 6 months and they were definitely the most traumatic 6 months of my life,” the TV personality went on confessing. “Once I got out of there I ended up eventually going to therapy.”

Kat then detailed the events leading up to her being advised by two “big dudes” and one “athletic-built” woman, in the middle of the night, to calmly go with them. She further shared that she was forced to shave her head before going to the school, and while she was “spared of the sexual abuse and the physical abuse,” she “definitely saw” when other students were punished.

In the caption of her post, Kat credited Paris for sharing her own story. “What it’s like to be kidnapped and locked up in an institution. Thank you, @parishilton for giving me the courage to share about being locked up for half a year, without ever seeing the sun, at Provo Canyon School in Utah,” she noted.

“I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this ‘school’ and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING,” Kat added. She then urged her followers to watch “The Simple Life” star’s YouTube documentary and to follow the Breaking Code Silence Movement.

<br />

Since opening up publicly about her treatment at the school, Paris herself has advocated for the closure of the school by creating a petition at Change.org. “I was abused at Provo Canyon School, and now I’m taking action alongside my fellow survivors to make a change,” she said in a new YouTube video. “Survivors, let’s work together to ensure no child ever has to endure the levels of abuse and hardships we had to go through.”