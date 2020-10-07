Josh Brolin Gets Candid Why ‘Deadpool’ Was Hard if Compared to ‘Avengers’

20th Century Fox

The actor, who starred as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’ and Thanos in the ‘Avengers’ films, opens up about his different approach to the villain roles during an interview on ‘Team Deakins Podcast’.

–

Josh Brolin found his bad guy role in the final “The Avengers” movies much more creatively fulfilling than playing the villain in the “Deadpool” sequel.

The actor, who starred as villains Cable and Thanos in “Deadpool 2” and the “Avengers” films, respectively, admits the former was a harder role because it felt like a “business transaction.”

“‘Deadpool’ was hard,” he told the “Team Deakins Podcast” on Tuesday (October 06). “Even though it was funny, it was harder. That was more of a business transaction. It was more, ‘We need to make this like this…’ I didn’t feel that way with ‘Avengers’.”

Brolin admits it was rewarding for him to team up with directors Anthony and Joe Russo for “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame“, noting his role began as a minor part but quickly grew into something much bigger.

“When I said yes to ‘Avengers’, it was a small thing – it was a cameo,” he adds. “But when they came to me, they gave me a big bible (script).”

<br />

And Josh reveals he drew inspiration for Thanos from one classic acting performance in particular – Marlon Brando in “Apocalypse Now”.

“The fact that it was all the Avengers against this one guy, I liked that aspect of it,” he said. “The more I talked to the Russo brothers, I mentioned Brando in ‘Apocalypse Now’. I started seeing the parallel, which I liked for me.”

He also appreciated the way the filmmakers weaved in elements from classic screen roles. “They would constantly go back and reference ‘Scarface’ or ‘Dog Day Afternoon’,” he added. “Whether or not it was a manipulation, they knew what to throw out there to bring it back into something inspired.”