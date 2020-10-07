Jets to start Joe Flacco with Sam Darnold out

Sam Darnold won’t play through a sprained right shoulder this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. The New York Jets quarterback has been ruled out, according to head coach Adam Gase, paving way for Joe Flacco to get his first start with the team.

Darnold is considered week-to-week after suffering the shoulder sprain during Thursday’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Ruling Darnold out early will allow Flacco to better be prepared for his first NFL start in nearly a year.

This marks the third time in Darnold’s young career that he has missed time. As a rookie in 2018, he missed three games with a sprained foot. In 2019, he sat out three games while recovering from mononucleosis.

New York is 0-6 in games that Darnold sits, which is part of the reason the team signed veteran quarterback and former Super Bowl winner Flacco.

Flacco was signed by the Jets in May and was inactive for the team’s first three games before being upgraded to Darnold’s backup against the Broncos.

The 35-year-old last started for Denver on Oct. 27, 2019, when he suffered a neck injury that ended his season. Flacco was later released by the team. He only won two of eight starts for the Broncos, throwing for 1,822 yards and six touchdowns against five interceptions.