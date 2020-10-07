Jets designate Le’Veon Bell for IR return

While Bell is not yet on Gang Green’s 53-man roster, the team has three weeks from Wednesday to activate Bell. However, Bell returning to practice points to him being back on the Jets’ active roster by Sunday. He has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.

This will mark the latest chapter for Bell and the Jets — a partnership that has thus far not gone well. Bell and Adam Gase disagreed on the former All-Pro’s hamstring situation during training camp. This, of course, was on the heels of Bell’s worst season as a pro and reports of Gase not wanting Bell — at least, not at the $13.1M-per-year price tag required — in the first place.

Gase now looms as a chopping-block candidate, while Bell is a near-certainty to be off the Jets’ roster before the start of the 2021 league year — at the latest. But the 28-year-old back is back at Jets practice and on track to return to game action. The Jets have primarily used Frank Gore in Bell’s stead. The 37-year-old back, however, has averaged just 3.2 yards per carry.