Jay Cutler Praises Ex Kristin Cavallari as She Launches Her Cookbook

They may be split up, but it seems Jay Cutler still appreciates estranged wife Kristin Cavallari‘s cooking!

On his Instagram story, the former NFL player complimented Kristin’s latest cookbook. Titled True Comfort, the book—which hit shelves Sept. 29—boasts over 100 recipes that are free of gluten and refined sugar.

“I got mine for free but it is worth the price,” Jay wrote over a pic of the book. “Well done @kristincavallari.”

Though Kristin didn’t address Jay’s post directly, she did share how excited she was to see people reading her cookbook.

“I LOVE seeing everyone’s food pics from #TrueComfort !!,” the Very Cavallari star wrote on Oct. 6. “Thanks for tagging me, keep it going! Glad you guys are loving!!!!”

Kristin and Jay married in 2013. The couple, who share three children, announced they were planning to divorce in April, after over a decade together.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Kristin wrote in a statement on Instagram. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”