Japan to remove travel ban for 12 countries including China next month: Yomiuri By

Matilda Coleman
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Japan is planning to remove a ban on overseas travel to China and 11 other countries next month, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

The 11 other countries and regions include Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia, the Yomiuri said.

The Japanese government, which currently bans travel to 159 countries and regions, will recommend that travellers refrain from unnecessary and non-urgent visits to those 12 countries, the newspaper said.

