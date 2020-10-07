It’s not just you, Three UK is suffering an outage right now

If you’re on the Three UK network and are having trouble making phone calls or connecting to the internet, you’re not alone. Thousands of Three customers across the United Kingdom are reporting issues with the network.
Reports of the network outage started appearing on the DownDetector website around 9:00 AM BST today. While the majority of users reported problems with their mobile phone, 25% of users aren’t receiving any signal. A large number of users are also unable to access the internet on the Three network.
Data from DownDetector shows London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, and Sheffield are the worst-affected by the network outage. A Three UK spokesperson has confirmed that the carrier is aware of the issue and is working to fix it as quickly as possible. However, there is no word yet on the actual cause behind the outage.
You can check the status of the Three UK network in your postcode on the carrier’s service checker page.
