‘Isis Beatles terrorists’ accused of beheading tragic Scot David Haines face US justice

Two British terrorist suspects have arrived in the US to face charges over the beheading of Scottish aid worker David Haines and other western hostages.

Londoners Alexanda Kotey, 36, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 32, are accused of belonging to a cell of executioners that was based in Syria known as The Beatles.

Dad-of-one David, 44, from Perth, was kidnapped in Syria and spent more than a year in captivity before being brutally killed in 2014. His body has never been found.







After the suspects were flown to the States today FBI director Christopher Wray told a US press conference today: “We mourn not only our American victims but also the British victims David Haines and Alan Henning and victims of all nations who suffered unimaginable cruelty at the hands of Isis.”

The US Justice Department announced the charges against the pair for their participation in a “brutal hostage-taking scheme that resulted in the deaths of four American citizens, as well as the deaths of British and Japanese nationals, in Syria”.

They were due to arrive in FBI custody on Wednesday and make their first appearance in a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, in the afternoon after being flown to the United States to face justice.

Kotey and Elsheikh are being held over the killings of British and US citizens which were among many filmed and beamed around the world in graphic detail by Islamic State.







According to documents from the US Justice Department, Kotey and Elsheikh are each charged with “conspiracy to commit hostage taking resulting in death; four counts of hostage taking resulting in death; conspiracy to murder United States citizens outside of the United States; conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists – hostage taking and murder – resulting in death; and conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation resulting in death”.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The pair were captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces in January 2018 and transferred to the custody of the US military in Iraq in October 2019 where they had been held ever since.

Last month, families of the men allegedly killed by the pair welcomed news they were likely to face trial in the US after a High Court ruling allowed the UK to share case information with US authorities, describing the decision as a “huge result for us”.

In August, the Record reported how David’s widow wants the pair sent to a notorious US supermax jail as life there would be worse than a death sentence for them.

Dragana Haines, 50, who lives in Croatia with the couple’s 10-year-old daughter Athea, said: “I’d always considered myself against the death penalty but, after what happened to David, I thought long and hard about it.

“But since a decision has been made that Kotey and el-Sheikh won’t face it, I’ve started to think their new fate might be even worse than death.

“A lifetime in a US supermax prison will be a fitting place for them. The death penalty would be too quick.”

David’s brother Mike Haines welcomed the development.

He said: “The pain we experienced as families was excruciating when we lost our loved ones and the last three years have been a long, horrible waiting game.







“I, like the other families, am relieved that the fate of these two men is closer to being decided but this is just the beginning.

“It was a big win for us knowing that the US courts would be taking this forward because we have been waiting years since they were first detained.”

Listing details from the charging document, G Zachary Terwilliger, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, told the US press conference: “These alleged terrorists both grew up in the United Kingdom where they became radicalised.

“Their role within the Isis terrorist organisation was that of being part of a brutal hostage-taking scheme by which American, European and Asian citizens were taken hostage from approximately 2012 to 2015.”

As part of the conspiracy “their vicious acts and those of co-conspirators” are alleged to include forced witnessing of murders, mock executions, shocks via electric taser, beatings amongst other brutal acts, he said.

Under American law, the pair may be held liable for the “foreseeable acts of their co-conspirators” that took place during the course of the conspiracy – including facilitating hostage taking, ransom demands, abuse and the murder of Americans, Europeans and Asian citizens to “further their terrorist agenda and that of Isis”, reporters were told.

He added: “The brutal acts of beheading were captured by the Isis media propaganda machine and disseminated to achieve their aims of Jihad.”