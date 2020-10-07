Is there a difference between mobile, PS4, and PC versions of Genshin Impact?

Best answer: Yes. The biggest difference between each of the versions is how you interact with the game, either tapping on your phone screen, being hooked up to a TV with a controller, or playing on your PC with a keyboard and mouse. But there are also other differences between the mobile, PC, and console versions of Genshin Impact.

Considering that Genshin Impact is free on all its available platforms, you should just play it on whatever compatible phone, console, or PC you have handy. The visuals and controls will be better on PC and PS4 compared to mobile, but the game still works really well on a phone.

Controlling your actions with screen taps isn’t as easy as using a mouse or a controller. And since Genshin Impact currently doesn’t have official controller support at launch, you cannot hook up a PS4 controller or Xbox One Controller to your phone to play this game. So if you were hoping to use a controller or keyboard, you might want to go with the PS4 or PC versions of Genshin Impact.

Cross-saves

Genshin Impact can currently be played on Android, iOS, PC, and PS4. It’s supposedly also coming to the Nintendo Switch, but no release date has been given yet for that console. You can hop back and forth between playing the game on PC or mobile. However, the PS4 does not support cross-saves, so you’ll only be able to play on Sony’s PS4 consoles if you start a game on this platform.

Controls and selections

Anyone playing on a PS4 will control their characters or select items via controller while those on PC will use a mouse and keyboard. Mobile players will spend time tapping the screen to perform these same functions. As of right now, Genshin Impact does not have official controller support at launch, so you cannot connect a PS4 controller, Xbox One controller, or any other type of controller to the game.

Graphics and resolution