Is Scotty Miller playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Buccaneers-Bears

Scotty Miller has emerged as a viable fantasy flex option this season. The former sixth-round pick out of Baylor has been a solid deep threat for Tom Brady and has held his own filling in for his injured teammates at times this season. However, the team’s No. 3 receiver is now dealing with an injury of his own ahead of the Buccaneers’ Thursday night game against the Bears. Miller is “questionable” with a hip/groin injury, and while it seems that he is trending in the right direction, updates on his status will be important for the first start ’em, sit ’em call for fantasy owners in Week 5.

We'll be here providing updates below about Miller right up until the active/inactive report is released at around 6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Scotty Miller playing Thursday night?

Miller (hip/groin) was absent from the Bucs’ practice on both Monday and Tuesday of the short week, but he ended up returning to Wednesday’s practice. According to the team’s injury report, Miller was limited in practice. While that doesn’t guarantee that he will play, the fact that his practice status improved is an excellent sign, and it means that he probably should play barring any sort of setback.

Miller’s status will be extremely important for the Bucs. The team will be without two of their top four receivers, Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest), in this contest. If healthy, Miller will serve as the de facto No. 2 receiver for the Bucs and will be used to stretch the field against a tough Bears defense.

That said, it’s also worth noting that Mike Evans (ankle) is questionable for this game and will be a game-time decision, much like Miller. So, there is an outside chance that Miller could be the top receiver in Tampa Bay on Thursday, so if you need help at the receiver position and Miller is available, feel free to plug him into your lineup as a WR3.

Just to note, if Miller is absent, one of Tyler Johnson, Jaydon Mickens, or Cyril Grayson would step into his role. Predicting which of them would do that and which player would have the most success is next to impossible, so it’s probably best to turn to other WR options if Miller is out. Perhaps tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate could be worthy starts if so many WRs are out, but they are more likely TD-dependent plays at the TE position than worthwhile flex plays.

Miller can certainly be started if healthy, and it seems that he should be on track to play. Check back for updates on his status in the lead-up to kickoff to make sure you don’t miss a critical start ’em, sit ’em opportunity.