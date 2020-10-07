‘iPhone 13’ May Have a Smaller Notch

The notch, which houses the front-facing TrueDepth camera system, on Apple’s 2021 “iPhone 13” lineup may be smaller, according to the leaker known as “Ice Universe.”

The rumor speculates that the iPhone 13 lineup will apparently retain the notch in 2021, but it may be slightly smaller. The leaker added rough sketches to illustrate the change, which show that rather than being reduced in width, the notch may be reduced in height to make it less noticeable.

Rumors circulated for some time suggesting that the iPhone 12 lineup would see the first reduction of the notch, but it now seems that the design change has been pushed back into 2021. However, some more reliable rumors have said that the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ mini may be the only model to have a narrower notch due to its smaller screen size.

The notch has been a point of contention for some ‌iPhone‌ users, who have expressed frustration with the design decision. A reduction of the notch in this way on the ‌iPhone‌ 13 may go some way to appeasing critics of the notch. The alteration would also offer another reason to upgrade in 2021, when the ‌iPhone‌’s design is largely not expected to change.

Last week saw the first considerable leak of information about the ‌iPhone‌ 13 lineup from display analyst Ross Young, who said that the devices will come in the same sizes as the ‌iPhone 12‌ models, sport 120Hz-capable ProMotion displays, improved camera sensors, and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.