Ian Ziering Calls Jessica Alba’s No Eye Contact Claim ‘the Stupidest Thing’ He’s Ever Heard

WENN

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor insists he and fellow main cast members never banned anyone from making eye contact with them on set during their television heyday.

Ian Ziering has hit out at Jessica Alba‘s claim that she was instructed not to make eye contact with any of the stars on “Beverly Hills, 90210“.

The actress recently claimed she was instructed not to make eye contact with any of the cast members of the hit show when she starred as a pregnant teen on two episodes in 1998.

Addressing her allegations, Ian insisted the order would never have come from a member of the cast and was probably from a crew employee.

“I’m not doubting her but I doubt that it came from any cast member,” he told People. “Maybe it came from some third AD who decided to flex a little and said ‘Please don’t look at the actors.’ ”

Reflecting on what Jessica was told, he said, “That is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Ian added that he’s also sure that none of his co-stars would have asked for something like that.

“Knowing the people that I’ve worked with my whole life, nobody would ever say that. It’s impossible to even wrap my head around anyone asking someone – particularly Jessica Alba – not to look at them,” he laughed.

Ian’s remarks come after his co-stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, and Tori Spelling also denied any knowledge of the request.

Tori recently said, “I’m not going to lie to you guys. I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that she said that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite.”