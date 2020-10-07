House lawmakers call for greater antitrust crackdowns on Big Tech

After a 16-month investigation into the tech giants, Democratic lawmakers have released a sprawling report on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google, accusing the companies of anti-competitive behavior.

“To put it simply, companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons,” the report reads.

The Democratic majority recommended “structural separations and prohibitions” that would prevent dominant platforms from operating in adjacent lines of business, which may allude to potential divestments.

It’s unclear the level of bipartisan support the recommendations will receive. Republican Congressman Ken Buck wrote in a draft response to the report that he also worried about Big Tech’s acquisition sprees, but disagreed with the “thinly veiled call to break up Big Tech firms.”

Why am I talking about it in a newsletter about dealmaking?

Well, the dominance of the Apples and Googles have pushed many startups away from the consumer tech space for fear of going head-to-head with the giants. These platforms are also now a gate through which many startups and small businesses must pass by if they hope to reach their audiences. And don’t forget: They also acquire and invest in startups—for better or for worse.

GREYCROFT RAISES $680 MILLION: The venture firm with investments in Bird and Bumble raised $680 million across two funds—$310 million for early-stage bets and $368 million for growth-stage companies, much of which was raised in the middle of the pandemic.

Greycroft cofounder and partner Ian Sigalow told me what he was interested in in (the connected home and telehealth) as well as what the sentiment was among limited partners. While the two funds are the firm’s largest yet, Sigalow says that in the broader landscape, some LPs have become conservative about as a result of the pandemic. In particular, Sigalow pointed to hospital systems.

“A lot of hospital systems have been particularly hurt because they effectively closed elective procedures for two quarters.” Sigalow said. “So a lot of hospital systems have just looked at their endowments and pension plans and said we can’t allocate this year because we don’t know what our liquidity requirements are going to be.”

Earlier in the pandemic, LPs I spoke to held a common suspicion: New venture capital funds would struggle to raise funding as LPs piled solely into ones they already had relationships with. Sigalow’s experience matches this. Onboarding newer LPs, he said, is trickier. “In some cases, they even flew out during COVID to meet us, because it was in their bylaws that they have to have an in-person meeting.”

It’s a hard time for folks trying to raise their first or even second fund.

