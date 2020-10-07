Hotel owner found stabbed to death in his swimming pool

Leon and his wife Suretha Brits. (Supplied to Netwerk24)

A Northern Cape businessman was found stabbed to death at his home on Wednesday morning.

The hotelier had reportedly complained about labour issues at his hotel.

The police are following up on leads in the case.

The police in Pofadder, a small town in the Northern Cape, are on the hunt for suspects following the discovery of a 40-year-old businessman’s body in his swimming pool.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, his body was found at around 11:45 on Wednesday.

Ramatseba said the deceased was found with several stab wounds to the chest.

“Although information is still sketchy at this stage, it is alleged that some valuable items were allegedly taken from the house.”

The man was identified as Leon Brits, the owner of the Pofadder Hotel, in a Netwerk24 report.

It reported Brits apparently told his brother this week that some staff members were stealing from the hotel kitchen.

A family friend told the publication it looked as though he was strangled with a dog chain and dragged to the pool.

Northern Cape FF Plus leader Wynand Boshoff said the murder had shocked the mostly peaceful region.

In general, the carefree nature of the environment and the friendliness of the people are its strongest assets. will tell whether this incident brought a permanent end to it.

He called on residents to keep calm as it was still not yet clear what had transpired.

“With the rising temperature following brutal killings, South Africa is currently experiencing an explosive situation,” Boshoff said.

He added while the onslaught on the safety of ordinary citizens should stop, people should also act responsibly and have good judgement.

Ramatseba said no arrests had been made yet and anyone with information that might assist the investigation should contact their nearest police station.