Here’s why Bombay High Court rejected Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise caused massive outrage among his fans. The mysterious circumstances surrounding his death forced the Supreme Court to order the CBI probe. Ever since the CBI’s involvement, several other claims such as money laundering and drug nexus came up which has involved other agencies like ED and NCB in the investigation. While Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail earlier today, her brother Showik Chakraborty still remains in custody.

According to The Bombay High Court ruling rejecting the bail plea, there was a feeling amongst the judiciary that Showik, “appears to be an important link in the chain of drug dealers.” While rejecting his bail plea, Justice Kotwal further wrote, “He was in touch with different dealers. He had monetary transactions with them. Disclosure by each of them has led to the discovery of the involvement of others.”

The High Court felt the NCB was empowered to investigate the case further based on the findings so far.